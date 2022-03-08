Arshad, Yasir to leave for SA soon

KARACHI: Pakistani javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir have been issued three months visas of South Africa.

However a senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told 'The News' on Monday that effort would be made for visa extension to keep them there as per requirement. “No issue, we will try to extend visas as we will need to keep them for more time,” the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told 'The News'.

‘Today we got passports and are now busy managing tickets for them. We aim to send them to South Africa as soon as possible,” the official said. Both athletes underwent one and a half month training at Lahore. South African coach Terseus Liebenberg will train the duo during their stay in South Africa.

The training tour is very important for the Olympian athlete Arshad Nadeem whose first assignment this year is the World Championship to be held in Oregon, US, in July. And immediately after that he will have to fly to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held from July 28 to August 8. Besides these two events in August there will be Islamic Games in Konya, Turkey, and in September, China will host the Asian Games in Hangzhou.