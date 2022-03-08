Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

Bamako: A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali on Monday, the UN’s mission to the troubled Sahel country said. "This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter, adding that four other peacekeepers were wounded.
London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person...
GENEVA: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019...
The Hague: Dutch lawyers representing a suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 said Monday...
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary" council of judges on Monday, which replaces an...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in...
The Hague: Russia did not attend a hearing on Monday at the UN’s top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt...
