Tuesday March 08, 2022
World

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

By AFP
March 08, 2022

Bamako: A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali on Monday, the UN’s mission to the troubled Sahel country said. "This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter, adding that four other peacekeepers were wounded.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 9 hours ago

    There is no difference between the French and so called UN peace keeping soldiers.There presence should be resisted.It is a good time to increase the struggle as UN,USA,France,Europe, etc.(They all are one and the same thing for all practical purposes.)are busy with the Ukraine crisis.

    0 0