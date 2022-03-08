 
close
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under presidency

By AFP
March 08, 2022

TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary" council of judges on Monday, which replaces an independent watchdog that he abolished weeks ago as he seized sweeping powers over the judiciary. Saied had last month scrapped the High Judicial Council (CSM), gave himself powers to sack judges and banned them from going on strike, moves critics say threatened democracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab uprisings.

Comments