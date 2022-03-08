Sudan raids offices of probe into 2019 deadly crackdown

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in which more than 100 demonstrators were killed, the head of the inquiry said on Monday.
"The committee’s offices have been taken over by security forces, who have allowed other civilian authorities to enter," lawyer Nabil Adeeb said in a statement. Committee members were "not allowed to retrieve the inquiry’s material", he said.
London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person...
Bamako: A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali on Monday, the UN’s mission to the...
GENEVA: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019...
The Hague: Dutch lawyers representing a suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 said Monday...
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary" council of judges on Monday, which replaces an...
The Hague: Russia did not attend a hearing on Monday at the UN’s top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt...
Comments