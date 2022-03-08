Sudan raids offices of probe into 2019 deadly crackdown

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in which more than 100 demonstrators were killed, the head of the inquiry said on Monday.

"The committee’s offices have been taken over by security forces, who have allowed other civilian authorities to enter," lawyer Nabil Adeeb said in a statement. Committee members were "not allowed to retrieve the inquiry’s material", he said.