Tuesday March 08, 2022
J K Rowling promises £1m for children

By AFP
March 08, 2022

London: "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling on Monday promised to match donations up to £1 million ($1.3 million, 1.2 million euros) to a charity she co-founded to help children in Ukraine. The writer set up Lumos in 2005 "to end the systematic institutionalisation of children", including in the Zhytomyr region west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The charity said the area, where more than 1,500 children were trapped in orphanages even before the invasion, was now under attack from Russian forces.

