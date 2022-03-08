J K Rowling promises £1m for children

London: "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling on Monday promised to match donations up to £1 million ($1.3 million, 1.2 million euros) to a charity she co-founded to help children in Ukraine. The writer set up Lumos in 2005 "to end the systematic institutionalisation of children", including in the Zhytomyr region west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The charity said the area, where more than 1,500 children were trapped in orphanages even before the invasion, was now under attack from Russian forces.
London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person...
Bamako: A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali on Monday, the UN’s mission to the...
GENEVA: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019...
The Hague: Dutch lawyers representing a suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 said Monday...
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary" council of judges on Monday, which replaces an...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in...
Comments