Tuesday March 08, 2022
World

Mayor of town near Kyiv killed by Russian fire

By AFP
March 08, 2022

Kyiv: Russian forces have killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that is home to a strategic airport, city authorities said on Monday. "The head of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, died while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick," the city said on its Facebook page. Prylypko was shot dead along with two others, it said, without specifying when.

