 
close
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russian, Ukrainian, Turk ministers to meet Thursday

By AFP
March 08, 2022

Istanbul: The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Thursday, Ankara has announced as the war in Ukraine intensified. Turkey has sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and offered on several occasions to host talks.

Comments