Over 1.7m people flee war: UNHCR; Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed ‘corridors’; Ukraine displacement, needs are massive, says Red Cross

Geneva: The Red Cross decried on Monday the spiralling humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, warning of "massive" displacement and needs inside the war-ravaged country and in neighbouring nations.

"The conflict in Ukraine is shaping up to be one of the biggest humanitarian emergencies in Europe for years to come," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva.

"The displacement and needs are massive and will likely grow, both inside and outside of Ukraine." In the 12 days of fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded.

An unending stream of people -- mostly women and children -- has poured into neighbouring countries in what the UN calls Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. The UN refugee agency on Monday said more than 1.7 million refugees had flooded out of Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, with 60 percent of them in Poland.

Speaking via Zoom, Rocca pointed out that millions of people still in Ukraine are currently "in desperate need of safe drinking water and food". "With roads impassable, and electricity and water supplies cut off, people desperately need emergency medical care, medicine, clean water and shelter," he said.

"Without urgent action to protect these services, large scale humanitarian impacts are expected." In such a dire situation, it is particularly important that aid workers are protected and given access to continue their work, Rocca said.

"Space for neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian action must be protected so that aid actors like the Red Cross can maintain access to civilians," he said. He hailed the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which had added some 3,000 new volunteers to its ranks since the start of the invasion, doubling its numbers.

"Under mortal danger themselves, they are still working tirelessly to help the people and communities affected," he said. The volunteers, he said, were working in bomb shelters and metro stations to train people in first aid, and had emptied their entire stock of 30,000 parcels of food and hygiene items to hand out to people on the move.

Red Cross volunteers in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries were also providing life-saving assistance like first aid, shelter and medical supplies, while tending to "hundreds of thousands of traumatised people" crossing the borders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the UK’s policy on accepting refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after criticism that the government had so far only granted about 50 visas under its scheme.

Johnson, who met his Canadian and Dutch counterparts Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte on Monday, said "the UK will be as generous as we can possibly be". But he added that it would not "simply abandon (security) controls altogether". "We’re processing thousands as I speak to you and clearly this crisis is evolving the whole time," he told UK media.

"We have two very, very generous routes already -- the family reunion route, which is uncapped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people come to this country, plus the humanitarian route."

London has gradually extended the family scheme to now cover parents, grandparents, siblings and "immediate family" of those already in the UK.

The government said that, as of Sunday, around 50 Ukrainians had been granted visas under the scheme for those with family links to Britain, out of the 5,535 people who applied within 48 hours of the scheme’s launch.

More than 10,000 have now applied in total under the scheme, the government said on Monday. Under the humanitarian route, refugees can be sponsored by individuals, communities or organisations.

But France has accused Britain of a "lack of humanity" after saying that 150 refugees were turned back at the Channel port of Calais. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "unconscionable" for people who had fled fighting to have to "jump through bureaucratic hoops" to apply for a visa.

Johnson claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been surprised by "the levels of Western unity" in opposition to the invasion, particularly over economic sanctions. "We certainly want to go as fast as possible. That’s why I’ve got Marc Rutte and Justin Trudeau with me today," said Johnson, adding that "nothing was off the table" in terms of economic action. "We’ve got to recognise that we’ve got to do more on sanctions. There’s more that the world can do on banking," he said.

Meantime, Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. Moscow, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbor on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria hoping they can help take Kyiv, four US officials told the US daily.

Russia entered the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The country has been mired in a conflict marked by urban combat for more than a decade.

One official told the Journal that some fighters are already in Russia readying to join the fight in Ukraine, though it was not immediately clear how many combatants have been recruited, and the sources would not provide further detail.

The capital and the second-largest city Kharkiv are still held by Ukraine’s government, while Russia has seized the port city of Kherson and stepped up its shelling of urban centers across the country.

Russia’s assault, now in its twelfth day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the UN has called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

In a related development, statues wrapped in foam and fireproof material can be seen all around the historic city of Lviv, where the race is on to protect cultural treasures against possible Russian bombardment.

In the western Ukrainian city’s Market Square, only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune -- the Roman god of the seas -- that is entirely covered in a plastic sheeting.

Earlier, at least 13 people were killed on Monday when shelling hit an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometres west of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s rescue services said.

As last reports came in , more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Monday.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 1,735,068 refugees on its dedicated website, just over 200,000 more than the previous count on Sunday. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes around half of them are youngsters.

Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army advances deeper into Ukraine, particularly as it approaches the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine meanwhile, rejected Moscow’s offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. "This is not an acceptable option," she said, after Russia proposed safe passage for civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.