Man appeals to IGP for car recovery

PESHAWAR: A man has appealed to the KP inspector general of police (IGP) to order the recovery of his motorcar, allegedly snatched by an influential person. Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Attaullah said that he was an engineer by profession and one Haider Bacha along with his armed men had snatched car from him. He said Haider had a dispute with someone else but instead he allegedly took the car from him (Attaullah).