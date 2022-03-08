 
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Peshawar

Arms recovered from godown

By Bureau report
March 08, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Bhanamari police recovered a large number of illegal weapons from a godown on the Kohat Road, an official said. The official said that police during an action conducted a raid on Small Industrial Estate on the Kohat Road and recovered 54 pistols and four M4 rifles from a godown. Officials said the weapons were being smuggled to Punjab.

