Free eye screening camp launched at HMC

PESHAWAR: A free eye screening camp was launched at the Medical Teaching Institute-Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) on Monday to enable people to get free diagnostic services from specialist doctors.

The five-day camp will provide the services for free from 9 am to 3 pm till March 11. The inaugural function was arranged in connection with the World Glaucoma Week organized by the Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology (PICO), MTI-HMC, Peshawar.

Professor Dr Zia-ul-Islam, a former Chief Executive of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, opened the camp. Dean, Khyber Girls Medical College Prof Dr Zahid Aman, Medical Director, MTI-HMC, Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar, and Hospital Director Dr Shehzad Faisal and other staff members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PICO Director Dr Sanaullah said glaucoma was an incurable disease.“Patients with high blood pressure and those taking steroids should have their eyes examined regularly,” he said, adding there was also a need for awareness about the disease among the people.

The doctor said glaucoma was a dangerous eye disease that caused chronic blindness, which was incurable. He explained that it could be caused by eye injury or even surgery. If it is diagnosed at an early stage, then continuous monitoring and treatment can save sight, he elaborated.

Professor Dr Shehzad Akbar said glaucoma was a silent killer of sight and a person loses sight due to carelessness and lack of timely diagnosis. It is pertinent to mention that Glaucoma Awareness Week is observed globally every year from 6th to 12th of March with the aim of preventing this disease. The theme of this year is “World is bright- save your sight”.