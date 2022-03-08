Adviser to CM assures uplift projects completion

BARA: Advisor to Chief Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaleequr Rehman has said that it is the priority of the government to complete mega development projects in education, health and road construction in the merged districts.

He said this while speaking at a consultation on Monday.Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Addition Deputy Commissioner Khyber Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner of Bara Shahab-ud-Din, heads of line departments, elders political and social workers, journalists and business community attended the consultative function.

Addressing the session, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said the sacrifices of the people of the tribal districts against terrorism would never be forgotten. He said a series of consultative meetings had been initiated to streamline development schemes in the tribal districts.

The advisor hoped the Sehat Insaf Card, projects for youths and other uplift initiatives would bring prosperity to the erstwhile Fata. He said the provincial government would provide staff to the newly constructed schools in Tirah and some schools would also be upgraded in the Bara area.