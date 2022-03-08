Another victim of mosque bombing dies

PESHAWAR: Another victim of the Koocha Risaldar mosque blast succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Monday as investigation teams remained busy to gather more details of the bomber and his facilitators involved in the massive attack.

It was learnt that Sardar Waqar Hussain, who was critically wounded in Friday’s suicide bombing at the mosque in Koocha Risaldar, lost his battle for life at the Lady Reading Hospital. A total of 63 people lost their lives in the blast. Seven critically wounded patients were still under treatment at the hospital.

Police have already identified the network involved in the attack that is likely to be dismantled soon, officials have said. Some reports suggested that the bomber and his facilitators had been identified and investigation teams were planning action in several areas including a nearby district to lay hand on the facilitators in the coming 24 hours. Reports added the bomber involved in the attack used to change his name.

The last code name he used as well as details of a facilitator from a nearby tribal district also appeared in a section of the media. More CCTV footages in the vicinity were examined while the driver of the autorickshaw was grilled to know more about his role.

There were reports that the same network was suspected to be involved in a few recent terrorist attacks in Peshawar. Security in the provincial capital was upgraded after the attack and threats. More cops were deployed at the entry and exit points of the city as well as in and around sensitive places and buildings to ensure security in the coming days.