Up to 651 candidates in run for 65 city, tehsil councils

PESHAWAR: As many as 651 candidates were still in the run for the top slot of city and tehsil councils after 200 contenders withdrew nomination papers in the second phase of the

Local Government (LG) elections.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Monday a total of 29,338 candidates were in the run for different categories in the second phase of the elections being held in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31.

“After 200 candidates have withdrawn papers, now there are 651 contenders for the slot of mayor/chairman 65 city/ tehsil councils in 18 districts,” an official said.

According to the statistics of the ECP 13,331 candidates were still in the run for the slots of general councilors in 1,830 village and neighbourhood councils while 1,412 aspirants withdrew papers. Besides, 3,201 candidates were vying for the seats of women councilors, 6,602 were contesting for peasant councilors, 5,446 for youth councilors and 107 for minority councilors seats.

Over 32,000 candidates had filed papers for different categories of city, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils in the second phase of the LG polls.There are a total of 65 city and tehsil councils and 1,830 village and neighbourhood councils in 18 districts where elections are being held in the second phase.

The LG polls are being held for the first time in four districts of the erstwhile tribal areas including Kurram, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan. The other districts which would go to poll in the second phase include Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas in Hazara division and Swat, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral and Shangla in Malakand division.

In the first phase, polls were held in half of the province, including Peshawar, on December 19 last year. Polling for the second phase of the elections will be held on the 31st of this month while the consolidation of the results will be done on April 4.