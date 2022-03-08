MARDAN: Wife of Col (Retd) Dr Abdul Aziz died after a protracted illness here on Monday. She was 82. Her funeral was offered at Dang Baba Hoti which was well-attended. She was laid to rest at her native graveyard.The deceased was the mother of Arif Aziz, Tughril Aziz, Humera Fawad and Sumera Anwar Bacha.Qul will be offered today (Tuesday) at the Azizia House, at the back of Sky 3 CNG station, Malakand Road, Mardan.
PESHAWAR: A man has appealed to the KP inspector general of police to order the recovery of his motorcar, allegedly...
PESHAWAR: The Bhanamari police recovered a large number of illegal weapons from a godown on the Kohat Road, an...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati...
PESHAWAR: A free eye screening camp was launched at the Medical Teaching Institute-Hayatabad Medical Complex on...
BARA: Advisor to Chief Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaleequr Rehman has said that it is the...
PESHAWAR: Another victim of the Koocha Risaldar mosque blast succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Monday as...
Comments