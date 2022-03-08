MARDAN: Wife of Col (Retd) Dr Abdul Aziz died after a protracted illness here on Monday. She was 82. Her funeral was offered at Dang Baba Hoti which was well-attended. She was laid to rest at her native graveyard.The deceased was the mother of Arif Aziz, Tughril Aziz, Humera Fawad and Sumera Anwar Bacha.Qul will be offered today (Tuesday) at the Azizia House, at the back of Sky 3 CNG station, Malakand Road, Mardan.