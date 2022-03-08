PMLN to sweep LG polls: Sardar Yousuf

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has said his party would secure the win with a thumping majority in the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met a highly embarrassing defeat in the first phase of the elections and will face the same fate in the second phase too,” he said while speaking to the media persons here on Monday.

He said the PTI was proud of its federal and provincial governments, which came into power through what he called a stolen mandate but said that people would take revenge from it in the second phase of the LG elections as they had done in the first phase.

“The PTI’s leaders are involved in propaganda against our party’s strong candidates but everything would be clear on March 31,” Yousuf said. The PMLN leader believed that the country was rapidly nearing bankruptcy as it witnessed the highest inflation and unemployment rate because of the wrong policies.

“We have awarded tickets to the party’s loyalists on merit and we will secure a victory not only in the Hazara division but also in the rest of the districts of the province where these elections are going to be held on March 31,” Yousuf said.

He said that voters were mature enough and would elect those aspirants who could better serve them and ensure civic amenities to them. “The opposition parties are sincerely working to oust this government as the country is facing a difficult juncture of its history,” he said.