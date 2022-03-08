Islamians stay on top at PSL-7

PESHAWAR: The Islamians stayed on top at the recently concluded Pakistan Cricket League as the key players of the tournament, including the skippers of the rival teams in the final match of the tournament belonged to the historic Islamia College Peshawar.

The two captains, Shaheen Shah Afridi of the champion Lahore Qalandar, and Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultan, won hearts of millions of fellow countrymen through excellent displays of great cricket and glimpses of funny moments.

Besides the leading role as captains, the two players also played great cricket.Mohammad Rizwan, who is the ICC T20 player of the year, was declared the player of the tournament, while Shaheen Shah, who is a player of all formats, emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

There were some other players produced as well by the historic Islamia College who became the focus of attention during the tournament.They included Aamir Azmat, who played for the Multan Sultan, Usman Shinwari, left-arm fast bowler, Rashid Khan and Sirajuddin Peshawar Zalmi.

Rashid Khan, who is considered among the best leg spinners in the world these days and has led Afghanistan’s national cricket team, has also remained a student of the historic institution where he has polished his cricketing skills.

The Sports Directorate of Islamia College Peshawar has been striving hard to produce the best players in all games.The success of their tireless struggle can be judged from the fact that several of the world-class cricketers currently playing in the national cricket team have been trained and coached on the lush green and beautifully maintained lawns and grounds of the Islamia College Peshawar, which is also known for producing the best graduates throughout its 109 years history.

Director of Sports Ali Hoti is keen to promote sports in the province and produce the best talent in different games.His personal efforts for the purpose are matchless. He is eager to promote cricket, hockey and other games.For cricket regular coaching of budding players is made at the colleges. Several training for level one coaches have been arranged in the college.

The players are provided an opportunity to play with international players and first-class national players. Regular tournaments are arranged in the institution to hunt talent, polish and enable them to play at national and international level.

One such tournament recently concluded at the institution in the name of ‘First Vice-Chancellor T20 Cricket Tournament’ in which some very good young players were

discovered.

Similarly, efforts are made for the revival of the glorious history of hockey in the college. The best ground has been prepared for the purpose. AstroTurf has been arranged in the hockey’s ground.

The college has produced some great hockey players like Qazi Mohib (late) and others. But during the past several years, the overall game of hockey deteriorated in the country and Islamia College was no exception. The Directorate of Sports of the Islamia College is much concerned about it and is making hectic efforts for the revival of the national game.