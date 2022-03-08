Mohmand tribe threatens protest over land lease

PESHAWAR: The elders of Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if their land was leased out to non-locals.
Speaking at a news conference, Malik Habibur Rahman and others said that some non-locals were trying to take out a lease of their land after the merger of the ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said the district administration and some elected people were also involved in this act. The elder said the local elders had submitted applications to the authorities, expressing reservations over the issue, but the non-local people were influential and no action was taken. Terming it an injustice, Malik Habibur Rahman said the district administration was using delaying tactics to resolve the issue. He said that a meeting was convened on February 28, but the deputy commissioner adjourned it for the reasons best known to him.
