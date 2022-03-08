QWP concerned over worsening law and order in KP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday expressed concern over the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged districts, and urged the government to take corrective steps or else the situation would spin out of control.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation from Mohmand tribal district at the Watan Kor in Peshawar. Political figure from Haleemzai Shatai Kor, Malik Mohammad Nazir, son of Malik Bakht Mir, and the grandson of late Nawabzada Malik Shahzada Mir, a former member of Majlis-e-Shura, announced joining the QWP.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government was dragging its feet to release the promised funds to the merged districts. “The rulers have backtracked on the pledges and this has created a sense of despondency among the dwellers of the ex-Fata,” he said.

The QWP leader maintained that discontent was growing among the people of the merged districts as the rulers had failed to provide health and education facilities to them. He added the government must release the funds for the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped areas. “The government should implement the Fata reforms in letter and spirit to bring the merged districts into the mainstream in the true sense,” he said.

Sikandar Sherpao slammed the government for failing to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. “Had NAP been implemented properly, the security situation would have been much better now,” he remarked.

He said the government could not control the skyrocketing inflation which had made life miserable for the people.The QWP leader said the people were fed up with the incumbent government as it had exposed them to untold miseries.