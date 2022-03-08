SBBWU marks International Women’s Day

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) marked International Women’s Day with a display of the colours of spring in the name of ‘Spring Festival’ on Monday.

Ayesha Gul, Additional Inspector General KP Police was the chief guest on the occasion, while Saima Rahim, regional head, National Bank of Pakistan, Islamic Banking Group KP and member KP Assembly Rabia Basri were the guests of honour.

Different woman guests in leading roles were invited from different cadres including the medical field, entrepreneurs, armed forces, social sector, politics and bureaucracy. International Women’s Day was dedicated to celebrate women empowerment and to cherish this day to band together to fight for gender parity and women’s right.

SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said that in March every year, the university marks International Women’s Month on the campus by arranging festivals, awareness walks, debate competitions, talent hunt shows and painting competitions. She said by arranging such events they wanted to encourage women to achieve their goals.

The vice-chancellor said there were two types of people in the world, ones who were not able to achieve their goals and others who achieved goals, adding the students of SBBWU were the ones who achieved goals and make changes around the globe. Dr Razia also discussed the role of women in today’s world and how women they play a crucial role in the country’s development. She said that soon the SBBWU would modify the educational model and add up some skilled based education which will help the girls of SBBWU to excel in today’s world.

Dr Razia Sultana discussed about various skilled based education projects the varsity had launched and around 3,640 students graduated from those various programmes. She also spoke about the opportunities and internships they provide their students.

Ayesha Gul said that she was happy to see the women of SBBWU, adding they were the future of the country. The chief guest shared her inspirational story with the young students of SBBWU and told them how she became an AIG.

The university signed seven MoU’s with different organizations to promote student exchange programs and trainings to the students. The organisations included the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, the Department of Archaeology and Museums, the Association for Biorisk Management Pakistan, Pakistan Development Foundation, University of Peshawar and Rehman Medical Institute.