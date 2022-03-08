Progress seen on 124 projects under sports, tourism depts

PESHAWAR: Under the Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archeology & Youth Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, work on a total of 124 development projects is in progress, a meeting was told.

A handout said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting to review progress on the projects executed under the Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archeology & Youth Affairs Department.

Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Rs14.5 billion had been allocated in the budget of the current fiscal year. The meeting was told that 33 development projects were due for completion by June this year. The meeting was told that 33 development projects would be completed by June this year that included construction of Hazara Museum, construction of museums at Swat, Chitral, Mardan, Hund, Dir and Bannu, Archeological Complex Gor Khatri, provision of three athletics tracks at Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, construction of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, the establishment of Hockey Turf at Swat, provision of Sports facilities at districts Kurrum, Bajaur and Khyber, construction of Mini Sports Stadium at district Tank, construction of Sports Complex at Orakzai, the establishment of Sports Academies in merged districts, the establishment of tourists facilitation centres and other important projects.

It was also told that various important projects had been identified for the current financial year including the provision of one thousand sports facilities in the province, upgradation of Hayatabad Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa integrated Tourism Project, construction of approach roads in Kalam and Malakand division, establishing tourist’s sites, construction of playgrounds at union council level and other projects aimed that promoting tourist’s activities in the province.

The participants were briefed about the progress made on the decisions of the provincial government and the evolution of technical bids for outsourcing camping pods.

The authorities told the meeting that master plans of four integrated tourism zones have been sent to the World Bank whereas the provincial cabinet has accorded approval to declare three sites as integrated tourism zones.

Similarly, the pre-feasibility of the Kumrat Cable Car project would be completed by August this year. Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister termed the promotion of tourism and sports activities in the province as an important focus area of his government and made it clear that no delay would be tolerated in the timely completion of these projects. He directed relevant departments to take solid steps and fulfil their shares of responsibilities.