 
close
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Horse & Cattle Show rehearsal

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2022

LAHORE:Hundreds of young boys and girls participated in rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show peace and gymnastic events at National Hockey Stadium on Monday under Youth Affairs Department Punjab. Over 900 girls and boys will exhibit their skills in peace and gymnastic events during opening ceremony of Horse and Cattle Show which has been revived after a gap of several years.

Comments