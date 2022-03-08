Horse & Cattle Show rehearsal

LAHORE:Hundreds of young boys and girls participated in rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show peace and gymnastic events at National Hockey Stadium on Monday under Youth Affairs Department Punjab. Over 900 girls and boys will exhibit their skills in peace and gymnastic events during opening ceremony of Horse and Cattle Show which has been revived after a gap of several years.
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on...
LAHORE:Two suspects reportedly involved in torture of a police party in the Raiwind area were arrested. The arrested...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that long-term strategies to control corona and dengue...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was trying to politically destabilise the...
LAHORE:Around 2,500 private cameras have been interlinked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority in collaboration with...
LAHORE:Police on Monday baton charged Punjab University employees and used teargas to disperse their rally. Hundreds...
Comments