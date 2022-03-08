 
Saman Rai transferred, posted DGPR

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Monday.

According to the notification, Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Executive Director Saman Rai has been transferred and posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab against a vacant post, relieving Rubina Azfal of additional charge. She will hold additional charge of PUCAR Executive Director until further orders. Zaid-bin-Maqsood has been posted as Secretary I&C (S&GAD) and Imran Munir as Deputy Secretary Energy Department.

