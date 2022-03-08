Saman Rai transferred, posted DGPR

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Monday.
According to the notification, Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Executive Director Saman Rai has been transferred and posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab against a vacant post, relieving Rubina Azfal of additional charge. She will hold additional charge of PUCAR Executive Director until further orders. Zaid-bin-Maqsood has been posted as Secretary I&C (S&GAD) and Imran Munir as Deputy Secretary Energy Department.
LAHORE:Hundreds of young boys and girls participated in rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show peace and gymnastic events at...
LAHORE:Two suspects reportedly involved in torture of a police party in the Raiwind area were arrested. The arrested...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that long-term strategies to control corona and dengue...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was trying to politically destabilise the...
LAHORE:Around 2,500 private cameras have been interlinked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority in collaboration with...
LAHORE:Police on Monday baton charged Punjab University employees and used teargas to disperse their rally. Hundreds...
Comments