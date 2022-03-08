Two suspects involved in torture of police held

LAHORE:Two suspects reportedly involved in torture of a police party in the Raiwind area were arrested. The arrested suspects were identified as Nadeem alias Pappi and Shafiq. Police said that a team led by ASI Abdul Rehman raided a house in Taro Gill Village over information of drug trafficking. The suspects offered resistance and tortured the police officials. The torture was captured on video also. DIG Operations had taken notice of the incident. A video in their police custody also surfaced in which the suspects could be heard apologising.

HIT TO DEATH: A 65-year-old man died while crossing railway lines in Naseerabad on Monday. The victim reportedly was trying to cross the lines near Nawaz Sharif Colony when a speeding train hit him. The victim received serious injuries and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

BODY FOUND: Body of a youth packed in a plastic bag was recovered near a graveyard in Kot Lakhpat on Monday. Reportedly, a person spotted the packed body on a roadside near Bostan Colony graveyard. The passersby noticed it after he found smell spread around after the body was decomposed. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 1,235 were injured in 1,135 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.