Dr Yasmin Rashid for devising corona, dengue control strategies

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that long-term strategies to control corona and dengue would have to be devised as these diseases were likely to stay with human societies for years to come. Speaking at the National Workshop on Dengue Control and Response here, the health minister said that learning best experiences from around the world was key to developing effective response against dengue. The minister said that the Punjab government had taken steps to control dengue. She said, “Timely response against epidemics can save lives. Good anticipation and proactive response are being taken against spread of Corona and dengue cases.

vehicles: Yasmin Rashid received four new cold chain vehicles for vaccine transportation from the World Health Organisation at the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here Monday. WHO World Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Gunarathna handed over these four cold chain vehicles to the health minister in a formal ceremony.

transplant: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday that strict action for illegal human organ transplantation is under consideration and a helpline will be set up to facilitate patients. The minister chaired the 18th meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.