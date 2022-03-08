No-trust stunt to fizzle out: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was trying to politically destabilise the country which would harm the composite development process.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chief minister asserted that the politics aimed to create chaos was against national interest as the country was on the track of development.There was a need to create unity instead of holding a march or no-confidence move, he maintained, and observed that every Pakistani should give priority to the national interest. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always gave top importance to the national interest on every occasion, while the opposition’s political manoeuvring revolved around their personal stakes. Usman Buzdar said that every “undemocratic tactic” would be fully countered and the government would complete its constitutional term, adding that the stunt of “no-confidence” would soon fail and fizzle out.

RAMAZAN RELIEF: The chief minister directed the cabinet committee on price control to recommend effective steps for giving substantial relief to citizens in the month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued Monday, he said the government would give a Ramazan package, worth billions of rupees, this year, too, to give real relief to the common man. Ramazan bazaars and agri fair-price shops would be set up across the province to supply eatables at subsidised rates, he added. He said that the scope of Sahulat Bazaars would be permanently expanded to save shoppers from artificial price-hike.

He ordered for making Ramazan bazaars functional from the last week of Sha’ban, adding that he would visit them. Similarly, ministers and administrative secretaries would also visit the bazaars to complement the mission of relief provision to citizens, he added.

GRIEVED: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of former president Rafiq Tarar.In a condolence statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the murder of a 3-year-old boy after abduction in Ferozewala. The chief minister directed the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.