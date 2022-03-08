2,500 private cameras linked with PSCA, CCPO told

LAHORE:Around 2,500 private cameras have been interlinked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in collaboration with Lahore Police.

This was revealed by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (CCO) Kamran Khan during a briefing to CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, on Monday while he was presiding over a meeting at PSCA to review the emergency helpline 15 calls data analysis.

Kamran Khan briefed Dev about the CCTV cameras installed in the City by the authority and its Command and Communication System in detail along with analysis of data of helpline 15 calls, crime hotspot and crime pockets, the specific crimes committed in particular timings, crimes trend and tendency as well as the response time of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and the police station personnel.

He also briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the interlinked working relationship of Lahore Police and PSCA. Lahore CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed Dev also reviewed the crime heat map. He said that PSCA data was helping in crime control. CCPO Lahore directed to provide more personnel to CIA and AVLS wings to improve their working.