Biggest Ramazan package this year: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the biggest Ramazan package in the history of the province would be given in the holy month, which would provide relief to the weaker sections in purchasing essential items in Ramazan bazaars. He was chairing the third meeting of the ministerial committee for Ramazan package here at Civil Secretariat on Monday. The meeting deliberated the proposals to finalise the Ramazan package. Provincial Minister for Food Hamid Yar Hiraj, secretaries and officers concerned attended the meeting. Aslam Iqbal said the essential items would be available in Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of Ramazan bazaars for the year 2021 and the Ramazan package would be finalised in a day or two.
