Suspect who robbed citizens returning from banks caught

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested a man on Monday on charges looting people returning from banks as well as committing other criminal offences.

SIU chief SSP Arif Aziz said that during examination of CCTV footage which had gone viral on social media, personnel identified a suspect who was involved in recent snatching bids in the Sachhal area, and traced his location with the help of their intelligence network.

An SIU team raided a locality in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrested Syed Tahir Hussain Zaidi. However, his companion, Shahzad, fled. During the interrogation, it was learnt Zaidi and his accomplices committed a robbery of Rs620,000 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar this year, and CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The jacket and helmet used in the incident were recovered from him. The suspect snatched cash from a car driver in the Sachhal area. He admitted to committing street crime in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sachhal, Model Colony, Ferozeabad, Bahadurabad, Sharea Faisal, Tipu Sultan, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Surjani Town, Haideri and other areas. The suspects usually robbed people who were returning from banks after withdrawing big amounts.