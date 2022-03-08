PTI lawmaker holds KE chief responsible for attack on house

K-Electric’s “collective punishment” against illegal power connections in Lyari apparently led to an attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad’s residence on Monday.

Talking to The News, the MNA claimed that KE is incapable of disconnecting electricity supply of those who resort to illegal or Kunda (hook) connections. He pointed out that KE disconnected power supply from pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) in his area because of illegal connections, which resulted in a massive power breakdown even in the houses paying their electricity bills regularly.

“KE CEO Monis Alvi is responsible for the attack on my house,” he said, adding that a large area near his house has been without power since three days, which allegedly led to an attack on his home. Supreme Court has ordered against collective punishment by KE, he said.

PTI spokesman Arsalan Taj said in a press statement that Shad’s residence is being attacked since the past three days. Despite lodging a complaint of the incident, he said, the police have not taken any action. KE has also disconnected power supply to Shad’s home, he added.

Through their spokesperson, KE expressed sympathy with Shad and censured the use of force by the unidentified assailants. The spokesperson, however, clarified that holding the power utility responsible for the actions of irrelevant individuals is wrong.

KE appealed to the prime minster and the Sindh governor to take notice of the rash remarks made by an elected government representative, saying that elected officials represent their areas and have a responsibility to work with the power utility to ensure timely payment of electricity bills.

The spokesperson said government representatives are also responsible for creating a safe environment for their residents through the reduction of electricity theft via illegal means, which also pose serious risks to consumer safety.

On the matter of disconnected PMTs, the KE spokesperson clarified that over 85 per cent of the consumers connected with five specific PMTs in the entire Lyari area have been defaulting on their bill payments for over a year, and that the collective bill for these PMTs amounts to Rs33.6 million.

The spokesperson said that these consumers have been repeatedly engaged through various means, including the arrangement of facilitation camps, door-to-door campaigns, announcements from mosques and the distribution of pamphlets requesting cooperation.

Furthermore, said the spokesperson, KE has also extended the due dates of the consumers’ bills on the assurance of payment from the local representatives. Unfortunately, added the spokesperson, these assurances have not been met, so it is no longer viable to keep supplying electricity to these areas, but KE remains open to dialogue to find a sustainable and amicable resolution.