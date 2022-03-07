Political activists announce to back PTI rebels

MANSEHRA: Applicants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) who were denied election tickets, have announced to support the party’s rival aspirants here on Sunday.
The PMLN had denied the election ticket to the former Mansehra tehsil nazim Umar Farooq for the tehsil mayor slot earlier this week. Farooq told reporters that there was no ideology and respect for workers in the political parties, which was why he was going to support the candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled group, Dr Ashfaq Tanoli.
He said that Dr Ashfaq, the former district president of the PTI, was also denied a ticket by his party and he was now running as an independent candidate for the tehsil mayor slot. Another PMLN leader Abdul Rasheed Khankhel, who was also denied the election ticket, announced his support for PTI aspirant of tehsil mayor Baffa-Pakhal, Abdul Shakoor Laghmani.
