India’s CBI arrests federal stock exchange’s former chief

NEW DELHI: India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at the country’s top bourse, a source told the media.

Reports said former CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details. The market regulator had penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation, showing that she had sought advice for years from an outsider, what she later described as a ‘Himalayan yogi’. The action is the latest sign of the CBI, gradually stepping up its investigation of a 2018 case with allegations that the NSE provided some high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

The additional scrutiny risked further delaying the planned NSE listing. Sunday's arrest followed a February 11 order by the market regulator that highlighted lapses at the exchange and said Ramkrishna, who quit as CEO in 2016, was “merely a puppet” of someone, she described as the “Himalayan yogi”.