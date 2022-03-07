UK’s biggest £50m mortgage fraud case: Pindi kidnapping, convictions, unanswered questions and miscarriage of justice

LONDON: When British Pakistani Saghir Afzal was about to be sentenced on 14th June, 2011 for 13 years’ imprisonment for his alleged role in Britain’s biggest ever £50 million mortgage fraud case, he told the Southwark Crown Court at the last minute that he wanted to change his guilty plea to innocence and non-guilty on two counts of conspiracy to obtain money transfers by deception and four other counts of obtaining a money transfer by deception.

On 13th June, 2011, following the trial of seven co-accused who were all cleared apart from one, Saghir Afzal applied to vacate his guilty pleas. His application was refused and he was unrepresented at the time of sentencing. To the surprise of everyone, Saghir Afzal told His Honour Judge Beddoe that he had pleaded guilty to the charges under extreme duress to save his brother Nisar Afzal’s life who was kidnapped in Rawalpindi on 6th January, 2011 by a gang to force Saghir into pleading guilty in the UK or else Nisar will be killed in Rawalpindi.

This is a story unlike any other that involves a complex and controversial mortgage investigation involving two high profile Pakistani families from West Midlands and London; a shooting incident, an arrest and a kidnapping in Pakistan; seizure of monies and jewellery worth millions of pounds; allegations of racial and religious discrimination; the miraculous clearance of the several accused in the plot; tip offs by the inside sources; an escape to Pakistan that resulted into the end of the prolonged chase without any further action; UK’s extraordinary offer to Pakistan to seize assets and keep 50 percent proceeds to make a memorial building; a racist attack on a Pakistani woman by one of the leading case handlers; important intervention by the Pindi police confirming the kidnap; and a legal battle that shows no signs of ending.

The court didn’t believe the account of Saghir Afzal when he asserted that the guilty plea was extracted from him after his brother was kidnapped in Pakistan and went on to send him to jail. Saghir Afzal will be soon freed from the Category C Oakwood prison after spending 13 years in harsh prison conditions and having to see all his assets frozen, snatched and having him declared a bankrupt person.

The facts of the case are very interesting, similar to a Hollywood movie script. Saghir Afzal was investigated by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for alleged mortgage fraud of £49 million along with his brother, Nisar Afzal. The fraud allegedly took place between 1st April, 2004 and 15 January 2006.

The prosecution had alleged that Afzal brothers dishonestly obtained loans from banks and building societies for six real estate properties, bought for around £7 million. Each property was then allegedly transferred between or by use of companies controlled by Afzal brothers at the highly inflated prices. The prosecution alleged that on the basis of those inflated prices, Saghir and Nisar applied for and obtained mortgage advances totaling £49,276,250.

Saghir Afzal was arrested on 13th July, 2006 and charged on 7th December, 2009 with six offences. Saghir Afzal initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty when Nisar Afzal had been kidnapped in Pakistan on 10th January, 2011.

On 17th January, 2011 Saghir pleaded guilty and was convicted of conspiracy to obtain money transfers by deception and was subsequently sentenced to 13 years imprisonment on 14th June, 2011. Nisar Afzal was released by his kidnappers on 18th January, 2011 once the guilty plea had been secured.

On 20th August, 2012 a confiscation order was made against Saghir Afzal for the amount of over £29 million. Saghir Afzal didn’t have money to pay and he was sentenced to an additional 10 years imprisonment.

Saghir Afzal appealed his conviction to the Court of Appeal, on 22nd March, 2013. He asserted that he only pleaded guilty because Nisar had been kidnapped. The Court of Appeal did not accept this explanation, and relied on what Saghir said in a hearing 13th June, 2011 - that he had pleaded guilty because his lawyers forced him to, rather than because Nisar had been kidnapped. Saghir Afzal stressed that he did mention Nisar Afzal’s kidnapping in the hearing of 13th June, 2011 but his appeal was rejected.

However, new facts and twists in Britain's biggest ever mortgage fraud case have shed completely new light on the case, raising questions on how the prosecution was carried out and whether all facts were taken into consideration by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigators or not.

Saghir Afzal and surveyor expert Ian McGarry were charged along with six solicitors in 2007 who conducted the property transactions but at the trial three solicitors were acquitted of the charges against them and the jury was unable to reach a verdict in respect of the other three.

The case is far from over 16 years after it started in 2006 when Saghir’s brother Nisar Afzal departed to Pakistan from Birmingham as investigators of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the SFO were conducting inquiries. The SFO’s main case was against Nisar Afzal who has not returned to UK after 2006 and offered to assist the investigation from Pakistan seeking assurance the SFO would do an impartial inquiry and will investigate some individuals who were central to the case but were never investigated.

The SFO said it was working with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and would like to extradite Nisar Afzal from Pakistan but nothing happened as, it seems, the SFO didn’t believe it had enough evidence to back up its effort. On his part, Nisar Afzal offered to the NCA that he was happy to return to the UK to face the charge – and the trial – but that the SFO should first investigate various aspects of the case that were not looked into or ignored and which were crucial to his defence. The SFO refused each offer of engagement insisting that Nisar Afzal must return to the UK first. Nisar Afzal’s lawyers advised him against coming to the UK.

In a dramatic recent development, the SFO announced in late 2021 it has dropped investigation into Nisar Afzal; the SFO lifted Restraining Orders on his assets and declared that he was no more a person of interest in the mortgage fraud case.

The SFO took the decision, say Nisar’s lawyers, due to lack of evidence against Nisar Afzal who was the prime accused in the alleged fraud probe. In March 2019, the NCA and the SFO told the NAB that they believed that Nisar Afzal had taken around £26 million to Pakistan from the UK but gave Pakistan no evidence and offered that if Pakistan can seize assets of Nisar in the tune of around £26 million then it can keep half of the amount and “the recovered assets would be a welcome assistance in a full refurbishment of the building that will become a regional training establishment”.

Also in September 2010, Nisar Afzal was arrested in Pakistan on allegations of being involved in a shooting but the charges were dropped after Saghir Afzal had entered his pleas. Prior to that in October or November 2007, Saghir Afzal’s son was arrested in Pakistan on false allegations of drug trafficking and the case remained alive until Saghir had pleaded guilty and then the charges were dropped.

And a high-profile investigation by the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, has found that Nisar Afzal was actually kidnapped on 6th January, 2011 by a gang and kept in armed detention until Saghir Afzal had entered the guilty plea. Afzal brothers have said throughout that they asked the SFO to speak to Pakistani police about the 2011 kidnapping but the SFO refused, instead demanding Nisar’s return to the UK and then deciding the case against him.

In a report to the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Lahore, in July 2021, the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, wrote that Nisar Afzal’s son Akash Afzal had actually reported to the police that his father was abducted by three men. He reported to the police that “we have enmity with Haji Azram etc., over the property issue and we also have a dispute going on with them in London, for which they have been pressurizing us from every side. I am quite sure that my father has been kidnapped by Haji Azram etc., or they planned this kidnapping through someone else”.

As part of the inquiry before the Rawalpindi police, Nisar Afzal and six others including police officers appeared before the inquiry committee. The inquiry found that Nisar Afzal had some enmity with the accused and he was kidnapped while going from Kohat to Islamabad for tourism and after receiving threat calls from some unknown caller. The report said that “after due investigation, allegations were proven correct” and “it is proved that Nisar Afzal was kidnapped, no ransom was demanded to release the victim and visitation of Akash Afzal along with Haji Muhammad Azam to the Police Station for report is correct to the same extent”.

In August 2021, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior in a report confirmed that the “Rawalpindi police after a thorough probe has reported that one Mr Akash Afzal along with Mr Haji Muhammad Azam visited the Police Station (Berouni Saddar, Rawalpindi) on 10-01-2011 to report about the abduction of one Mr Nisar Ahmed Afzal. It is also reported that no ransom was demanded or paid and the victim was released after 18-01-2011. Victim made a statement to the police that he was abducted to extract a guilty plea from his brother in the UK and thereafter he was released”.

In 2014 and 2015, Shahzad Akbar, who was till recently PM Imran Khan’s Accountability Advisor, ran a campaign on behalf of Nisar Afzal and wrote several letters to the UK ministers and parliamentarians that there were serious flaws in the case and brothers Nisar and Saghir cases should be heard with full facts taken in account.

Shahzad Akbar’s Foundation for Fundamental Rights wrote to the then Home Secretary Theresa May MP, Sayeeda Warsi, Gisela Stuart MP, Naz Shah MP, Damian Green MP, Ministry of Justice and directly the UK government arguing that “a grave injustice that seems to have been done to Mr. Saghir Ahmed Afzal and his brother Nisar Afzal”.

The Foundation for Fundamental Rights wrote: “Through various court and police official documents in Pakistan that have been shown to us and confirmed by the relevant authorities it appears that Mr. Nisar Afzal was kidnapped while Mr. Saghir Ahmed Afzal was facing his trial. It is very clear from the records here that the family in Pakistan was threatened and intimidated in all manners before the eventual kidnapping of Nisar Afzal. The intent of kidnapping of Nisar Afzal according to the documents presented to us and Witness Statement of the Applicant in appeal process was to force Mr. Saghir Ahmed Afzal entered a guilty plea, which he eventually did on 17th January, 2011 and was subsequently sentenced. As per the agreement with the kidnappers Mr. Nisar Afzal was later released.

The Foundation for Fundamental Rights added: “Mr. Saghir Ahmed Afzal took the plea of this fact during his appeal for reversal of his guilty plea by bringing the facts about duress he was under to enter a guilty plea therefore pleaded with the court that he may be allowed to contest his trial in which he believes and claims to be fully innocent. The Court of Appeal did not allow this defense probably due to the facts being in another country and in their thinking, there was no chance for verification of the matter.”

Shahzad Akbar’s Foundation for Fundamental Rights called on the UK parliamentarians that the idea that certain facts having occurred in another jurisdiction being not verifiable is an error of judgment and the Home Office through British High Commission or directly writing to the concerned department in Pakistan can verify the fact of kidnapping of Mr. Afzal and if that turns out to be a true version of events, then that can be an exceptional circumstance that is required for review of the case.

That effort didn’t go anywhere as all parliamentarians expressed their inability to do anything about the judicial matters.

At the UK Court of Appeal’s Criminal Division in March 2013, Saghir Afzal appealed before three judges – Lord Justice Moore, Mr Justice Wilkie and Mr Justice Leggatt – against his conviction on the grounds that his guilt was forced out of him. Ahead of Saghir Afzal’s appeal hearing against his conviction in January 2013, his son Asim Afzal was attacked in Birmingham, according to records of the West Midlands Police. Asim Ahmed Afzal described to the police that he had received threats from unidentified members of the criminal fraternity and a violent attack on one of the family’s businesses by a number of men, who smashed up the premises and warned that further violence would follow unless his father Saghir Afzal’s appeal was withdrawn.

The three judges also heard from Saghir Afzal that he pleaded guilty in the first instance due to the threats his family faced in Pakistan and also because his counsel had advised him to plead guilty, telling him that he was fighting a lost battle and there was no point in continuing fighting.

Saghir’s former lawyer accepted before the court that had advised him to plead guilty but denied putting pressure on him to plead guilty. The court said that the fresh evidence on which Saghir Afzal seeks to rely is contained in statements obtained from the applicant himself, his UK family and witnesses’ resident in Pakistan.

The judges noted it was unclear why in June 2011 Saghir felt able to apply to vacate his pleas and contest the charges, given that his brother was still in Pakistan and no doubt still at risk. His lawyer responded that by June 2011 Saghir had greater fortitude and was prepared to defy the threats that had been sufficient to deter him previously.

The judges questioned at that time what was the reason that Saghir Afzal didn’t bring up the issue of threats in Pakistan and kidnapping to the attention of the English court around the time of his conviction in January 2011. The judges refused Saghir’s application against his conviction and maintained the original conviction decision at the Crown Court.

Ten years later, the Rawalpindi Police at the senior level has confirmed that Nisar Afzal was kidnapped, the NCA has dropped all charges against Nisar Afzal and lifted restraining orders on him and now Nisar Afzal is involved in litigation to reclaim some of his assets but Saghir Afzal’s time in jail is coming to an end. Soon he will be a free man, several of those who were involved in the plot were never investigated or charged and some were not convicted due to lack of evidence or at the judge’s direction. His fellow convict Ian McGarry is already out.

Afzal brothers stress that the SFO has hounded them. During the case proceedings, the SFO case lawyer Jonathan McGarry described Nisar Afzal’s former wife Shabana Kausar as a “gangster’s moll”, despite being aware that far from being a patsy to Nisar Afzal, she had in-fact been the victim of domestic violence. The same SFO solicitor described a female professional involved in the case as a “dogs-body”. The SFO investigated and both complaints were upheld and the same officer continues to run the case till this date and no action was taken against him, resulting in undermining of confidence between the two parties.

Saghir Afzal and Nisar Afzal have said they are victims of abuse of power and have been singled out. They have maintained that the SFO had failed to properly investigate an individual called Abdul Azram who, they allege, was the one involved in the case. The SFO says it did the proper investigation and brought charges based on evidence. However, the SFO has refused to answer questions on why its officers ill-treated family members of Afzal brothers and why no action was taken against a senior SFO official who was involved in abusing Nisar Afzal’s ex-wife Shabana Kausar.

Saghir Afzal robustly maintains that he was never involved in the mortgage fraud conspiracy and was laundered through it by some people who played the system. He blames that the whole system was brought down on him to make an example out of him while several important aspects of the case were not investigated starting 2007 - and then the relevant facts, such as finding of the Rawalpindi Police, emerged when it was too late for him. The SFO didn’t respond to questions.