US sanctions on Russia likely to impair Indian defence worthiness

ISLAMABAD: The US-led punitive sanctions being imposed on Moscow over its Ukraine invasion could prove a setback for Indian defence managers, especially for the Indian Air Force (IAF) that operates over 410 Russian fighters, comprising a mix of imported and licence-built platforms.

It would face a serious crisis of spare’s supplies, which could cripple its operations while the Indian Navy will also be suffering on account of it. The Indian sources reminded that planes included around 14 ‘Flanker’ Su30MKI squadrons of around 260 fighters that constitute the Indian Air Forces ‘sword arm’; five ‘Fishbed’ MiG-21 ‘Bis’ ground attack squadrons accounting for some 90-odd aircraft; and five ’Fulcrum’ MiG-29 (UPG) air superiority squadrons, comprising 60-odd platforms, including eight dual-seat trainers.

All of these are dependent on Russian spares and components, whose availability has always been uncertain, despite many of them having been manufactured locally. The Indian Air Force’s Vice Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh maintained “we are evaluating the situation and there will be difficulties, but sanctions should not affect us too much.”

He said the Indian Air Force would not in any way be ‘affected significantly’. The three-star officer seemed to assume, without basis, that New Delhi’s enduring strategic, defence, diplomatic and political ties with Moscow and Washington prior to Ukraine’s invasion would render it immune from sanctions, despite the US’ determination to penalise Russia for its militarism.

It also appears that Air Marshal Singh was in denial over the Indian Air Force’s own and the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) reiteration of shortages, which have adversely impacted not only the Indian Air Force but India’s entire military.

Over 50% of all Indian material is of Soviet or Russian origin, necessitating Moscow’s sutained assistance for its maintenance, repair and overh-aul (MRO) and, in some instances, even its up-grade.