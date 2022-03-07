Aurat Azadi Jalsa: Participants vow to continue struggle for equal society

ISLAMABAD: Expressing themselves in creative ways, a large number of people from all walks of life got together to support women’s rights at ‘Aurat Azadi Jalsa’ at F-9 Park on Sunday.

Themed “A City for All,” this year’s Azadi March event was organized on March 6 instead of March 8, the International Women Day. The organisers said that the decision to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 6 was taken to ensure maximum participation of women.

The Jalsa featured speeches, panel discussions, theatre performances and ended with songs on women’s freedom. The theater performance portrayed a utopia where people collectively struggle to build a world free of oppression based on principles of egalitarianism and equality. The participants vowed to continue their struggle of freedom from patriarchy, capitalism, neoliberalism and towards the formation of a socialist, feminist, and equal society.

Various speakers at the jalsa highlighted the injustices women face in their everyday life due to the structural disadvantages. As part of the panel, “Health, Education and Employment for All”, a Katchi Abadi resident, Seema Bibi, spoke about the class-based discrimination at the hands of the city elite.

Another housing rights activist, Timmer, from the H-9 Rimsha Colony, spoke about the issue of evictions and low-cost housing in cities.

Ismat Shahjahan, President of Women’s Democratic Front, spoke about the crucial need to take the feminist political agenda to the people. She further added, “The people of Pakistan have long been suffering, especially in recent times, due to a failing economy, rising inflation. We need a state that serves our people and their needs.”Nayyab Ali, a leader, and representative of the transgender community, highlighted the issues of transgenders in Pakistan.

Other speakers included, Faryal Rashid of PPSF, Nasreen Azhar of WAF, Alia Amirali of AWP, Rehana Akhtar from PTUDC, and Begum Shameem of Mehnatkash Mahaz. Representatives and members of Muttahida Awami Mahaz, Lady Health Workers Union, Progressive Students Federation, Communist Party, National Party, Mazdoor Kissan Party, PFUJ, PWA, RSF, and HRCP were also present at the jalsa.