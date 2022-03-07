Anti-polio drive concludes

RAWALPINDI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said the anti-polio drive, which started in the entire district on February 28, had concluded successfully.
The CEO, while talking to this agency, said that as many as 719,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.She said that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.
MANSEHRA: The driver of a dumper truck was killed when the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Ichrian area here on...
MANSEHRA: Applicants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who were denied election tickets, have announced to support...
NEW DELHI: India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive officer of the National Stock...
PESHAWAR: Rallies and sits-in were staged in the provincial capital and other parts of KP on Sunday to express anger...
KABUL: The announcer roared over the public address system as a lone rider separated from a melee of horses and...
PESHAWAR: Amid the continuing protest by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, Vice-Chancellor of the...
Comments