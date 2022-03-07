‘Loopholes’ put question mark over Sehat Cards’ worth: PMA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has said loopholes have put question mark over Sehat Cards’ worth, alleging private hospitals are denying admissions to patients with Sehat Card while they are not getting free treatment at government hospitals.

This was stated at a PMA’s central council meeting at PMA House here on Sunday. They council members said patients are forced to get their tests done from private facilities and buy medicines from private pharmacies at their own. No outdoor coverage of health card. Health card holders are treated as 2nd grade patients. Pre-admission investigations are not covered on health card. Post-operative complications are also not covered, the central council meeting said.

The central councillors were of the view that the multi-billion scheme may result in long-term threat to the existence of public hospitals. This concern is besides the reports of malpractice and lack of quality assurance regarding the patients treated, especially in the private sector, the association said. PMA believes that this amount should be invested in upgrading the facilities at public hospitals.

PMA expressed its concern over the medicines price hike in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the present government has recently twelfth time increased the drug prices during its tenure, the PMA said and criticised the government that instead of providing any relief to the masses, the government is continuously increasing the medicine prices. Now the medicine is out of the reach of common people. It has made difficult for the poor people to get treatment of their diseases. In such conditions when there is scarcity of health facilities at public hospitals, this increment in medicine prices is adding to the misery of the people.