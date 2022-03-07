Speech proves Imran extremely panicked: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan, in his speech on Sunday, regurgitated the same shallow and petty trash-talk he used to shout from the container.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan address at Mailsi, she said these and all such trashy acts would be swept clean by the broom of non-confidence. “Imran jailed Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, handcuffed and jailed their daughters, got journalists shot, what else could he threaten his opponents and critics with. Imran should focus on what he would do after he is ousted by the non-confidence motion because the writing was on the wall,” she said.

The PMLN spokesperson said, "Imran destroyed the national economy; bankrupted the country; impoverished the nation; snatched away livelihoods of millions but enough is enough. How can Imran even talk about keeping Pakistan's head held high when he took money from foreign companies and put them into his own pocket. How can he claim to champion the honour of the nation when he had earned the reputation of an international beggar? How can he claim any of this when the State Bank of Pakistan's certified record had proved him a dacoit?”

She said the speech was a proof that Imran, who used to advise everyone not to panic, was officially in extreme panic mode himself. “The speech was also proof of the success of the no-confidence motion. She said once the ill-gotten money from illegal foreign funding was recovered from the PTI, sugar, wheat, medicines, electricity, gas, and petrol would be available for free to the nation,” she claimed.

She asked the PTI government to immediately pay refunds for sales tax. In another statement, Marriyum said the closure of industrial units manufacturing tractors and agricultural tools was an alarming sign for the country's economy and a proof of the destruction of both agriculture and industry because of the “corrupt and incompetent PTI regime.” She warned that it could lead to food inflation and insecurity in Pakistan. “The country is already suffering from extreme food inflation especially in rural areas. These are the horrific fruits of Imran Khan's so-called national development,” she remarked.

The former information minister said for the past two years the FBR had not paid a single penny of the sales tax refund. If the revenue has increased so much according to Imran, why was the sales tax refund not paid for two years, she questioned. This inability of the FBR to pay billions in sales tax refunds was a contradiction of Imran Khan's claims, she argued.