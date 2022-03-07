PPP, PTI’s long marches stir business activities

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Huqooq-e-Sindh March stirred business activities in the cities and the areas witnessing the long marches and brought a smile on the faces of local small enterprisers, such as workers of panaflex, echo sound, cloth merchants, painters, transporters, fruit vendors and hotel owners.

The PPP launched the long march from Karachi to Islamabad against the PTI government, while the PTI launched the Huqooq-e-Sindh March from Obaro to Karachi against the Sindh government, which resulted in the boom of local businesses and created employment in the cities and areas alongside the route of the long marches.

Iqbal Hussain, a panaflex vendor who hails from district Khairpur, while talking to the The News, said that he earned about Rs1.2 million during the long march launched by the PPP.

He said the panaflex machine owners increased the number of daily-wage workers, as they received a large number of orders of panaflex bearing Bilawal’s portraits from the local leaders of PPP.

He further said that usually, the panaflex-related business increases, when the local bodies elections and general elections are around the corner, but these two long marches brought boom in the business and created employment opportunities.

Similarly, the echo sound vendors said they refused to rent out their sound systems to the locals for their marriage functions for the first time as their sound systems were booked by the local leadership of PPP and PTI, who used them in their rallies. Ashraf Ali, an echo sound worker, said he earned Rs0.7 million in 12 days.

Kanayo Lal, a cloth merchant, said that the political activists of PPP and PTI had purchased around Rs2 millions cloth for their party’s banners, buntings and flags. He said that the tailor masters also earned sufficient money by sewing the flags and banners.

Besides, the fruit vendors also earned money and the business of the owners of local hotels also increased. The painters also earned ample money through the paintings of portraits of party leaders.