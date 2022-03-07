Earlier polls no big deal: Rashid

KARACHI: In the backdrop of rising political temperature in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has extended an olive branch to the opposition, offering it dialogue for early elections in the country.

Talking to BBC, the interior minister said that given the circumstances, talks should be held. He suggested the dialogue should include government, its allied parties and opposition parties as well, adding that issues should be resolved through negotiations.

Earlier, while talking in Geo News programme, he said that elections could be held six months or a year prior to its stipulated time frame. "It will be no big deal if elections are held six months ahead of the scheduled time," said Rashid and offered the opposition parties to hold a dialogue with the government. However, he clarified that the offer was his brainchild and not the government’s policy.

Talking to Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, he claimed that the proposed no-confidence motion would turn into a 'motion of ease' after its failure. He had also dared the opposition to table a no-confidence motion if they had the required numerical strength to pass it.

On the other hand, the opposition has yet to decide the modus operandi in case the no-confidence motion becomes successful. However, the senior leaders of PDM are hinting at new elections instead of electing a new prime minister.

Earlier, a senior leader of PMLN Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also told BBC that new elections would be held if the no-confidence motion was passed against the PM. In another development, the top leadership of PMLN has barred its MPs from foreign visits, PMLN spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has confirmed.

Though the government ministers are downplaying the opposition’s move of no-confidence motion, things don’t seem so simple as seen by the PM Khan's visit to its main ally PMLQ soon after his return from Russia.