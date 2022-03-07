Protected areas to be increased up to 15pc by 2023

Islamabad : The government will enhance protected areas from the existing twelve percent to 15 per cent by 2023 as part of the efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the climate change ministry to identify more areas that should be preserved under the Protected Areas Initiative launched to protect wildlife and biodiversity besides increasing green cover in the country.

Various classification systems show that Pakistan includes examples of two of the world’s eight biogeographic realms: the Indo-Malayan and Palearctic; four of the world’s ten biomes: desert, temperate grassland, tropical seasonal forest, and mountain.

The ecological trend of greatest concern in Pakistan today is continuing loss, fragmentation, and degradation of natural and modified habitats: loss and degradation of forest area; and threats to freshwater and marine ecosystems.

An official said now the government is likely to establish more national parks because it has planned to increase protected areas to a certain level.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the climate change ministry to increase protected areas that will help promote wildlife and biodiversity in the country,” he said.

He said, “The funding line for the Protected Areas Initiative has been secured with Rs4 billion already earmarked by the government, of which 92 per cent is targeted to be spent on nature jobs and increasing livelihoods through the engagement of indigenous communities living within the nature reserves.”