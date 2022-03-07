Two arrested for street crimes

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes, attempted murder, and showing resistance to police party during a raid, the police spokesman said here on Sunday.

Police have recovered Rs70,000, 11 mobile phones, and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Waqar and Pervez.

According to police, Waqar has previously been indicted in a heinous case of firing on a police party and attempted murder.

The suspects opened fire at a police party in 2021. Police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started further investigation.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Pirwadhai police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.