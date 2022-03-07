Special initiatives taken for physical, mental health of children

Islamabad : The government is taking various special initiatives for the physical and mental health of children in child protection centres.
According to official data issued by Child Protection Centre, around 38 children from Islamabad, Punjab 33, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 13, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir 1 child are being provided with all the care they need.
The police have also handed over two children belonging to Sindh and 26 from Afghanistan to the Ministry since October 2021.
The Child Protection Centre has reunified 103 children from different cities with their families after the necessary intervention during the last two years.
According to official data provided by MoHR, forty-eight children have been rescued from roads, streets, and other vulnerable places.
As many as 48 children were reunited with their families in 2020, 55 in 2020, and 60 in 2021 to get Non-Formal Education in 2021, according to details issued by the Child Protection Centre on Sunday.
