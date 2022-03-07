Gypsies reoccupy land along Nullah Leh as no sign of expressway in sight

Rawalpindi : Due to the prolonged delay in the start of the Leh Expressway Project, the illegal occupations and gypsy families have once again resurfaced along Nullah Leh, raising questions in the minds of Pindiites, as to when the project is going to be launched.

The key post officials from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that all kinds of formalities have been completed to start construction work of Leh Expressway but private investors were not interested to invest their money in this project. Money was the main hurdle to start construction work of the Leh Expressway project, the officials said.

The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) during crackdowns in 2019, 2020, and 2021 had stopped illegal occupation of Nullah Leh and demolished several structures built in the limits of the nullah to start construction work of the expressway project but the project is yet to see the light of the day even after three and half years.

Meanwhile, the ‘qabza mafia’ was taking full advantage of the missing property record of Nullah Leh which was collected in 2002 by the Project Management Unit (PMU), a government of Punjab institution only to stop illegal occupation in Nullah Leh. The civic body under Sections 4(17) &6 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 had got possession of Nullah Leh. Not only illegal occupations and gypsy families are once again are resurfacing but garbage-filled trucks and dumpers have once again started making Nullah Leh a dumping site.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had announced to start the construction work of the Leh Expressway Project in March 2022 but there was no clue or sign to start construction work till March 6 (Sunday).

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told ‘The News’ that they were hopeful that the construction work of Nullah Leh Expressway Project will kick off by the end of March 2022. He also assured to start construction work of Kutcherry Chowk and Ring Road very soon.

He said that we will take strict action against illegal occupations and gypsy families around Nullah Leh.

It is worth mentioning here that previous commissioners of Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood and Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah having vast knowledge about the Leh expressway project were transferred by the Punjab government.

At present, the sewage and rainwater coming from Islamabad and Margallah Hills falls in Nullah Leh at Kattarian Bridge on IJ Principal Road. The nullah after passing through different localities of the city culminates at Soan River.

Every year after heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, 11-km-long Nullah Leh overflows, flooding low-lying areas in the city, though Wasa spends millions of rupees on de-silting each time before the monsoon season.

According to the Wasa estimates, Rawalpindi alone produces about 141,000 cubic metres of sewage, which is likely to grow to 272,000 cubic metres by 2025. More than half of the sewerage comes from Islamabad.