More rain likely today

Islamabad: The weather in various parts of the country particularly in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is expected to be rainy with thunderstorms, winds, and snowfall over the hills including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Upper, and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday, said the Met Office.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 29, Chitral 22, Kalam, Dir 20, Drosh 18, Mirkhani 13, DI Khan (City 11, Airport 01), Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 11, Pattan 02, Balakot.