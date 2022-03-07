PNCA puppet show today

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a puppet show today (Monday) saying it will feature folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults on gender, education, and environmental issues.

An exclusive show will be there for the children.

According to the PNCA, such events boost puppetry through better awareness among people, especially youth.

"The traditional art of puppetry is dying and the PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been part of Pakistani culture.

"The importance of puppetry is such beautiful and colourful art and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes," it said in a statement.