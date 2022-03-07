Women’s Day to be marked tomorrow

Islamabad: Different events will be held on International Women's Day (Tuesday) in Islamabad and other parts of the country to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
The day has the theme of 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow' and calls for climate action for women, by women.
UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said International Women’s Day was a moment to recall that we have the answers not just for SDG 5 but, through the advancement of gender equality, for all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030. "I look forward to working with every one of you to that end," she said in a statement.
