PPP leader cites reasons for long march

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial general secretary and former minister Shujah Salim Khan said on Sunday that the ongoing long march launched by his party was against the highest ever inflation and unemployment rate in the country.

“We have taken to the streets to protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which has plunged this country into a financial recession, depriving people of two-time meals and now many are committing suicides,” he said while speaking to media here on Sunday.

Flanked by the office-bearers of his party in the Hazara division, Shujah Salim said that the corrupt mafia in the ruling PTI was directly responsible for the high inflation as they first exported sugar and wheat abroad, declaring it the surplus stock and later on imported it on double rates.

“The corruption of federal ministers and others running this regime would be unearthed widely once it would be thrown out of power corridors through the no-confidence motion,” he said.

He said the provincial government had recently awarded the Balakot hydropower project’s construction contract to a firm allegedly without fulfilling the legal formalities to embezzle funds.

The former provincial minister said that opposition parties had completed their numbers game to send home Prime Minister Imran Khan through the no-confidence votes.

“When the federal ministers realised that the opposition parties were having a numerical strength of lawmakers to oust the prime minister from his office through a no-confidence vote, they have started levelling baseless allegations of horse-trading,” he said.