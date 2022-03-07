Seven teenagers injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Seven teenagers sustained injuries when an explosive device exploded in the Tarkho area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 and police officials said that the boys identified as Waqas, Umair, Hayatullah, Musa, Jaffar, Abid and Umar, aged 14 to 16 years, had collected twigs to make a fire to warm themselves up.

As the boys showed a match to the shrubs, they said something suspicious exploded that caused minor injuries to the teenagers.