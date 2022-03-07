CHARSADDA: The wife of Sartaj Khan, president of Charsadda Press Club, passed away on Sunday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Parang Baba Sahib, which was attended by members of the journalist community and people from all walks of life.

Qul for the deceased would be offered at Saeed Khan Bagh in Station Koroona in Charsadda.

The deceased was the daughter of Haji Muslim Khan and sister of Inam Jan, Naeem Jan, Asad Jan and Nauman Jan.